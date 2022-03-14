Watch Rutgers react to making the NCAA Tournament

Rutgers men’s basketball held a viewing party for the team for Sunday’s NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The Scarlet Knights received good news in earning an at-large bid for the second consecutive season. They’ll play Notre Dame in the First Four round on Wednesday, March 16 at 9:10 p.m. ET in Dayton, Ohio airing live on truTV.

With Rutgers firmly on the bubble, the players waited anxiously to hear their name called. Fortunately, they quickly found out they were going dancing during the announcement of the first region of the bracket. Head coach Steve Pikiell spoke afterward about how his confidence in his team never wavered this season, even after a slow start back in November.

The incredible job that this team did to climb back into postseason contention and ultimately make the NCAA Tournament again is remarkable. Emotions were high, but Rutgers was rewarded in the end. You can watch their celebration here: