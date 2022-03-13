Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts On Rutgers NCAA Bid

Rutgers made the NCAAs for second straight season and third time in a row if you count 2020. That is remarkable.

Four Thoughts

Two Years In A Row: This program did it. From Steve Pikiell on down. To Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. to Montez Mathis for being one of the first top recruits to give the team a chance before it was anything to... now. Can you believe what is going on here in Piscataway? The Scarlet Knights are dancing for two years in a row! And this season, with fans in the stands? What a reward. The ups, the downs, the questions and the answers. Here we are.

Mike Brey Revenge Game: It probably means nothing to the current team, but it means something to the fans. In the aftermath of the Mike Rice scandal, then governor Chris Chirstie went to Mike Brey for advice. Brey’s advice was the shut down the program for the season and find the right coach. It was yet another hit in an offseason of hits that hurt Rutgers basketball. It’s a chance to prove that Brey was wrong and that Rutgers belongs all along.

The Play-In Counts: I can just see this being an issue amongst fans. After a season like this, you take it and go and beat the team you are matched up against. Rutgers had a rough run early and then a remarkable run late. They are still one of the top teams in the country this season and maybe being in the play-in motivates. Rutgers has a real chance to make a run. All the fretting about transfers and bench play and consistency can be put to rest. Rutgers is here. Now it’s just time to win.

#WeRWithU: Here is your chance to make a difference. Rutgers and the RFund is asking you to donate 11 dollars toward our seed. Help our program out here.