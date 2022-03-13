How To Watch Selection Sunday bracket release show

NCAA Men’s Basketball NCAA Tournament Selection Show

When: Sunday, March 13

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV, NCAA.com and others

Bonus coverage: CBS Sports HQ for game picks, analysis and more

NCAA Tournament schedule round by round:

Selection Sunday: March 13

First Four: March 15-16

First round: March 17-18

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

What To Know

Here is the case for Rutgers basketball to go dancing. Here is a comprehensive look at all the different projections by the many bracketology sites.

What To Do

It’s going to be a long wait. Spend time with family or friends, get some exercise in, eat, take a nap, or imbibe if that’s your thing and stay safe. This is a lot of fun, but it’s also stressful too. Life on the bubble is hard on the soul but five weeks ago, Rutgers wasn’t even projected to make the NIT. Enjoy Sunday and let’s hope this team gets another chance to play together on the biggest stage.