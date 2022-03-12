 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bubble Watch Saturday for Rutgers fans

Here is who to root against ahead of Selection Sunday.

By Aaron Breitman
2022 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament - Semifinals Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Rutgers is roundly on the NCAA Tournament bubble with one day to Selection Sunday. I made my case for why Rutgers should be dancing here. As for key games with other bubble teams that Rutgers fans should keep track of on Saturday, here is a full schedule.

1:00 PM

SEC Semifinal: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M on ESPN. As a Rutgers fan, you want Texas A&M to lose.

Big Ten semifinal: Iowa vs. Indiana on CBS. As a Rutgers fan, you want Indiana to lose and Iowa to advance.

Atlantic 10 semifinal; Davidson vs. Saint Louis on CBS Sports Network. As a Rutgers fan, you want Saint Louis to lose.

3:00 PM

American semifinal: Houston vs. Tulane on ESPN2. As a Rutgers fan, root for Tulane to lose. Yes, root for Houston and get over it.

5:00 PM

American semifinal: Memphis vs. SMU on ESPN2. Root against SMU.

8:30 PM

ACC Championship: Duke vs. Virginia Tech on ESPN. Root for Duke as the Hokies winning would certainly not help things. I know, I know. Just do it.

I’ll post updated results as the day progresses and have an updated round up of the latest bracketology projections later tonight.

