Big Ten Quarterfinals Game Thread: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 4 Rutgers

Men’s Basketball Big Ten Quarterfinals

No. 5 Iowa (23-9; 12-8) vs. No. 4 Rutgers (18-12; 12-8)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana (capacity 20,000)

Tip-off: Friday, March 11 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Kevin Kugler, Stephen Bardo and Rick Pizzo

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - 93.5 FM/WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 384 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 77; Iowa No. 15 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 74, which is three spots worse following a 59-58 win over No. 87 Penn State on Sunday. Iowa - No. 13, which is one spot better following a 112-76 win over at No. 85 Northwestern on Thursday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 106.2 (116th) Defense 95.3 (39th); Iowa - Offense 121.2 (3rd) Defense 98.1 (78th)

KenPom Prediction: Iowa 77 Rutgers 69. Rutgers has a 23% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Iowa -7

Series History: Iowa leads the all-time series 9-3 but Rutgers won 48-46 at home on January 19 in their lone meeting earlier this season. You can read our game recap here. You can read Dave White’s Four Thoughts here. You can read about the defensive performance for the ages here.

Podcast with Iowa great/BTN Analyst Jess Settles:

Bracketology Projections 2.0 as of Friday, March 11

Key Contributors

Iowa: 6’8” sophomore Keegan Murray - 23.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals, 55.9% FG, 39.3% 3-pt FG; 6’1” senior Jordan Bohannon - 11.1 points, 1.8 assists, 1.3 rebounds, 38.8% 3-pt FG; 6’9” sophomore Patrick McCaffery - 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 31.1% 3-pt FG; 6’8” sophomore Kris Murray - 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 49.6% FG, 40.8% 3-pt FG; 6’4” sophomore Tony Perkins - 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal, 34.9% 3-pt FG; 6’9” senior Filip Rebraca - 6.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 54.0% FG; 6’7” freshman Payton Sandfort - 5.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 36.5% 3-pt FG; 6’0’ junior Joe Toussaint - 4.4 points, 3.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 29.0% 3-pt FG; 6’3” sophomore Ahron Ulis - 3.4 points, 2.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’5” senior Connor McCaffery - 2.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 38.2% 3-pt FG

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 39.9% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 12.0 points, 3.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 31.7% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 61.7% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 8.9 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 35.3% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2.1 assists, 25.0% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds; 6’8” Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.2 points, 2.0 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 3.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, 54.0% FG; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 1.9 points, 1.1 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.5 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 0.7 points

Opportunity is knocking. Let’s Go!

Join us in the comment section during the game.