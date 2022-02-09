No. 16 Ohio State at Rutgers Game Thread

No. 16 Ohio State (14-5; 7-3) at Rutgers (13-9; 7-5)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (capacity 8,000)

(Vaccination policy for indoor events here)

Tip-off: Wednesday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Cory Provus and Robbie Hummel

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 99; Ohio State No. 17 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 88, sixteen spots better following a 84-63 victory over Michigan State on Saturday at home. Ohio State - No. 19, one spot better following a 82-67 win over Maryland on Sunday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 104.4 (140th) Defense 95.7 (52nd); Ohio State - Offense 118.1 (5th) Defense 99.2 (103rd)

KenPom Prediction: Ohio State 71 Rutgers 67; Rutgers is given a 38% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Ohio State -2.5

Series History: Ohio State leads the all-time series 10-3 and have won four in a row, including a series sweep last season. The last time Rutgers beat the Buckeyes was when they were also ranked No. 16 on January 9, 2018 at the RAC.

Ohio State: 6’7” junior E.J. Liddell - 19.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.6 blocks, 52.2% FG, 40.3% 3-pt FG; 6’5” freshman Malaki Branham 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 40.8% 3-pt FG; 6’8” sophomore Zed Key - 9.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 61.3% FG; 6’8” graduate senior Kyle Young - 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 52.6% FG; 6’1” graduate senior Jamari Wheeler - 6.8 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 34.6% 3-pt FG; 6’6” senior Justin Ahrens - 6.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 35.9% 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Meechie Johnson Jr. - 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 37.1% 3-pt FG; 6’2” graduate senior Cedric Russell - 4.0 points, 42.5% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Eugene Brown III - 3.4 points, 2.0 rebounds

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.3 steals, 41.2% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 11.6 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 steal, 32.7% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 block, 59.8% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 8.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 30.9% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals, 28.2% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.6 points, 2.3 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, 52.2% FG; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 3.0 points, 1.2 rebounds, 53.5% FG; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.6 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.0 points

GAME PREVIEW

This is a huge test for Rutgers tonight. Can they build off of Saturday’s upset of Michigan State and get back to back wins over ranked foes? Or will they remain inconsistent and squander a major opportunity? Time to find out. Join us in the comment section during the game.