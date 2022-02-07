Rutgers track & field sets several program records, two event wins at Meyo Invitational

The Rutgers track and field program broke five school records and set 22 new personal records during the two day Meyo Invitational in South Bend, Indiana. It’s the fifth straight meet this indoor season that the program has established a new school record.

Freshman distance runner Alex Carlson helped set two school records in the meet with a time of 9:15.40 in the 3,000-meter event to finish in 6th place. She broke an almost 20 year record previously held by All-American Julie Culley from the 2003 Metropolitan Championships. Carlson was also a member of the distance medley relay team that included Lou Mialhe, Charlee Crawford and Shelby Whetstone which broke another 19 year record with a time of 11:27.79.

Carlson also set the program record in the mile (4:36.70) for a second time this season a week earlier. It’s been a impressive first year for the rookie.

Jasmine Van Note broke her own school record in the shot put, as did Chloe Timberg in the pole vault. Van Note finished in fourth place with a distance of 16.01m (52’ 6.50”) while Timberg finished in second place after clearing the height of 4.33m (14’ 2.50”).

Icisys Sadler won the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.36, the junior’s first win of her career.

On the men’s side, A’nan Bridgett had a tremendous weekend. He won the long jump with a distance of 7.92m (26’) and tied the school record in the 60-meter event with a time of 6.79.

“This team is learning and getting better each and every week,” said Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Bobby Farrell. “Some huge performances coming in every event group. I’m very proud of our progress across the board. We have plenty of work to do ahead of us, but we’ll get there. This is a process and we’re getting stronger every week, physically, mentally and technically.”

Other notable performances on the women’s side included Claudine Smith finishing second in the triple jump with a leap of 12.44m (40’ 9.75”), Sydney Hawkins finishing in fourth place in the 60-meter (7.55) and Ka’Leila Abrille finishing fourth in the pole vault (4.23m; 13’ 10.50”).

Additional standout performances for the men, Perry Christie finished third in the high jump ( 2.09m; 6’ 10.25”), Sincere Robinson finished third in the long jump (7.74m; 25’ 4.75”) and the 4x400-meter relay team of Micah Wood, Nadale Buntin, Antonio Tarantino and Taj Burgess finished third with a time of 3:10.33.

For complete results of the Meyo Invitational from last weekend,

The program will next host the Rutgers Open at the Armory in the Bronx on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12. For information on this meet including the schedule of events,