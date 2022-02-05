No. 13 Michigan State at Rutgers Game Thread

No. 13 Michigan State (17-4; 8-2) at Rutgers (12-9; 6-5)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (capacity 8,000)

(Vaccination policy for indoor events here)

Tip-off: Saturday, February 5 at 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 - Dave Sims and Donny Marshall

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan Allen and Chris Tsakonas

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 112; Michigan State No. 19 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 104, one spot worse following a 79-78 overtime loss to Northwestern on Tuesday. Michigan State - No. 17, two spots better following a 65-63 win over Maryland on Tuesday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 101.9 (191st) Defense 95.3 (48th); Michigan State - Offense 112.5 (30th) Defense 92.7 (25th)

KenPom Prediction: Michigan State 69 Rutgers 63; Rutgers is given a 31% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Michigan State -2.5

Series History: Michigan State leads the all-time series 10-1 but Rutgers won the last meeting 67-37 at the RAC on January 28, 2021.

Key Contributors

Michigan State : 6’8” senior Gabe Brown - 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 35.8% 3-pt FG; 6’8” junior Malik Hall - 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 57.2% FG, 56.4% 3-pt FG; 6’6” freshman Max Christie - 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 35.0% 3-pt FG; 7’0” senior Marcus Bingham Jr. - 9.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 56.5% FG; 6’9” redshirt senior Joey Hauser - 7.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 38.9% 3-pt FG; 6’0” junior Tyson Walker - 7.1 points, 4.8 assists, 1.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 52.9% 3-pt FG; 6’4” sophomore A.J. Hoggard - 6.3 points, 4.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds; 6’9” junior Julius Marble II - 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 62.0% FG; 6’4” freshman Jaden Akins - 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 35.5% 3-pt FG

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 42.1% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 11.6 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 steal, 31.7% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.2 block, 58.4% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 8.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 30.2% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 steals, 27.0% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.8 points, 2.4 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, 52.2% FG; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.7 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.1 points

Game Preview

Huge opportunity for Rutgers to earn a much needed Quad 1 victory and a ranked opponent as well. They’ll need to play close to their best in order to do that. Capitalizing on turnovers and taking care of the basketball are huge keys against MSU. Join us in the comment section during the action.