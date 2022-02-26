Unfinished Business: 4 Thoughts on Rutgers 66-61 loss to #13 Wisconsin

After a rough first half, the Scarlet Knights battled back to take the lead only to fall too far behind in the last two minutes to come back again.

Four Thoughts

Can’t Figure Them Out: 28 games into the season and I still can’t figure the Scarlet Knights out. During the first half, where Rutgers got good look after good look, but nothing went down, I thought they were just out of gas. Then Geo Baker gives it one last go around and goes off in the second half and it reignites the team. They had the lead, but could never put the Wisconsin Badgers away and now their backs are truly against the wall. Rutgers has to win its next two games or be faced with a deep run in the Big Ten Tournament in order to get into the NCAAs. This team has given us a ton of memories, but it’s possible it’s all petering out now.

Wisconsin For Three: The Badgers haven’t been a good three point shooting team this season, but they were today. They shot 9-20 for 45% and that was the difference. Rutgers played them well defensively but Chuckie Hepburn made one from the R and Brad Davidson decided he was a younger man again. And though Caleb McConnell made him work, Johnny Davis was a better player this time around, scoring 19, including 6-7 from the free throw line.

The RAC was the RAC in the second half: When the Scarlet Knights went on a run, the building got loud. There were a few defensive possessions where my ears were ringing, but this is where we see how good the Badgers are. They made shots in the clutch. They are the best Big Ten Road team and it showed tonight. The fans came ready, however.

Backs Against the Wall: So here we go. Rutgers travels to Indiana where they have been successful the past few years on Wednesday and then face Penn State at home on senior day. Is this team out of gas? Or do they have it in them to dig deep one more time? I don’t know. I’m exhausted just thinking about it.