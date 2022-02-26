No. 13 Wisconsin at Rutgers Game Thread

No. 13 Wisconsin (22-5; 13-4) at Rutgers (16-11; 10-7)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (capacity 8,000)

(Vaccination policy for indoor events here)

Tip-off: Saturday, February 26 at 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 383 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 83; Wisconsin No. 21 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 72, which is one spot worse following a 71-62 loss at Michigan on Wednesday. Wisconsin - No. 26, which is one spot worse than before a 68-67 win at Minnesota on Wednesday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 107.1 (110th) Defense 96,2 (44th); Wisconsin - Offense 112.1 (38th) Defense 95.6 (37th)

KenPom Prediction: Wisconsin 68 Rutgers 67; Rutgers is given a 49% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Rutgers -2.5

Series History: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 9-4 but lost to Rutgers for the first time ever in Madison 73-65 on February 12. Recap here. The Scarlet Knights are 3-1 all-time against the Badgers at the RAC with the only loss coming last season without fans.

Key Contributors

Wisconsin: 6’5” sophomore Johnny Davis- 20.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 33.0% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Brad Davison - 14.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 34.2% 3-pt FG; 6’9” junior Tyler Wahl - 11.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 51.8% FG; 7’0” sophomore Steve Crowl - 9.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 51.5% FG, 34.3% 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Chucky Hepburn - 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, 33.0 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Lorne Bowman II - 3.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, 40.0% 3-pt FG; 7’0” senior Chris Vogt - 2.6 points, 3.3 rebounds; 6’4” junior Jahcobi Neath - 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’9” sophomore Ben Carlson - 1.7 points, 2.1 rebounds; 6’4” sophomore Justin Davis - 1.3 points, 40.0% 3-pt FG

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 39.3% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 11.9 points, 3.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 32.3% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 61.0% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 9.1 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 35.9% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.3 assists, 27.9% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds; 6’8” Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 3.1 points, 1.2 rebounds, 54.5% FG; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.5 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 0.8 points

Game Preview

Monster game in front of the RAC faithful with a win making a bunch of history and pushing this team one step closer to March Madness. Let’s go!!!!