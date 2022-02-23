Rutgers at Michigan Game Thread

Rutgers (16-10; 10-6) at Michigan (14-11; 8-7)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan (Capacity 13,751)

Tip-off: Wednesday, February 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Brandon Gaudin, Stephen Bardo and Rick Pizzo

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 383 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 80; Michigan No. 34 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 71, which is the same as before a 84-72 loss at Purdue on Sunday. Michigan - No. 31, five spots worse following a 77-63 loss to No. 25 Wisconsin on Sunday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 107.0 (105th) Defense 95.9 (50th); Michigan - Offense 113.8 (22nd) Defense 98.1 (74th)

KenPom Prediction: Michigan 70 Rutgers 64; Rutgers is given a 29% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Michigan -4.5

Series History: Michigan leads the all-time series 14-1, including wins over Rutgers in the 1976 Final Four, 2004 NIT Championship, and 9-0 as members of the Big Ten. However, the Scarlet Knights won this season’s first meeting 75-67 in Piscataway.

Key Contributors

Michigan: 7’1” sophomore Hunter Dickinson - 18.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, 56.5% FG, 35.6% 3-pt FG: 6’1” senior Eli Brooks - 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steal, 40.7% 3-pt FG; 6’8” freshman Caleb Houstan - 9.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 34.4% 3-pt FG; 6’1” senior DeVante’ Jones - 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.0 steal, 32.7% 3-pt FG; 6’11” freshman Moussa Diabate - 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 57.4% FG; 6’7” sophomore Terrance Williams II - 4.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 32.4% 3-pt FG; 6’8” senior Brandon Johns Jr. - 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds; 6’4” freshman Kobe Bufkin - 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’1” freshman Frankie Collins - 2.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 40.4% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 12.2 points, 4.0 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 block, 59.8% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 9.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 34.9% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.3 assists, 27.9% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds; 6’8” Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.3 points, 2.0 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 3.2 points, 1.3 rebounds, 57.7% FG; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.5 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 0.9 points

GAME PREVIEW

The stretch run of the regular season begins on the road as Rutgers takes on fellow NCAA Tournament bubble team Michigan. The Wolverines could be bolstered or weighed down by their internal turmoil. The Scarlet Knights have played at a different level this month and have a tremendous opportunity tonight. A quad 1 road win and season sweep of Michigan would be a massive resume rebuilder. It’s a significant moment in the season for this veteran group and it’s go time!

Join us in the comment section during the game!