Rutgers at No. 5 Purdue Game Thread

Rutgers (16-9; 10-5) at No. 5 Purdue (23-4; 12-4)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana (Capacity 14,240)

Tip-off: Sunday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 - Kevin Kugler and Steve Lavin

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 383 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 75; Purdue No. 10 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 71, four spots better following a 70-59 victory over No. 15 Illinois on Wednesday. Purdue - No. 13, two spots worse following a 70-64 win over No. 59 Northwestern on Wednesday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 106.4 (113th) Defense 95.2 (39th); Purdue - Offense 123.2 (1st) Defense 99.3 (102nd)

KenPom Prediction: Purdue 76 Rutgers 65; Rutgers is given a 15% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Purdue -12.5

Series History: Purdue leads the all-time series 12-6 but Rutgers has won the last four games these two teams have played, including the highest ranked win in school history on December 9, 2021 behind Ron Harper Jr.’s buzzer beater from halfcourt. The last time the Boilermakers beat the Scarlet Knights was a 35 point win at Mackey Arena on January 15, 2019.

Key Contributors

Purdue: 6’4” sophomore Jaden Ivey - 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, 38.4% 3-pt FG; 7’4” sophomore Zach Edey - 14.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 blocks, 67.8% FG; 6’10” senior Trevion Williams - 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, 55.3% FG; 6’5” senior Sasha Stefanovic - 11.6 points, 3.4 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 40.5% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Mason Gillis - 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 52.6% FG, 46.9% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Eric Hunter Jr. - 5.5 points, 1.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 44.7% 3-pt FG; 6’1” junior Isaiah Thompson - 5.2 points, 1.3 assists, 1.1 rebounds, 42.5% 3-pt FG; 6’5” sophomore Brandon Newman - 5.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 32.5% 3-pt FG; 6’10” freshman Caleb Furst - 4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 57.5% FG; 6’6” sophomore Ethan Morton - 2.8 points, 1.6 assists, 1.3 rebounds

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 41.1% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 12.2 points, 4.1 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 block, 60.8% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 9.1 points, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 34.4% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 2.2 assists, 27.9% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 25.0% 3-pt FG; 6’8” Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.2 points, 2.1 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 3.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 55.1% FG; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.5 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 0.9 points

Game Preview

Huge opportunity and major challenge on the road against the first place team in the Big Ten. Ron Harper Jr. is expected to play. Here we go!

Join us during the action in the comment section.