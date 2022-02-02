Rutgers names Damiere Shaw wide receivers coach

Rutgers announced the promotion of Damiere Shaw to wide receivers coach on Wednesday. He served as Director of Player Development over the past two years under head coach Greg Schiano. Shaw replaces Tiquan Underwood on the coaching staff after his departure to serve as wide receivers coach at Pittsburgh was reported a few days ago.

Shaw served in the same role during the 2019 season at FCS school Fordham. He coached three players who each exceeded 600 receiving yards in his lone season in the Bronx. The group included freshman DeQuece Carter who set program records for catches and receiving yards in a single season.

The Chester, Pennsylvania native previously served as an offensive quality control coach at Baylor during the 2017 and 2018 seasons under former head coach Matt Rhule. At Baylor, Shaw gained experience mentoring Jalen Hurd, a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers and the 2018 Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year, as well as Denzel Mims, who finished third in school history in touchdowns, fifth in receptions and sixth in receiving yards. He also worked for Rhule at Temple in 2016 as a graduate assistant. His role at both schools were focused primarily on the wide receiver position group.

The Temple graduate was a player for the Owls where he redshirted in 2012 before ending his career due to an injury. He served as a student assistant with the receivers from 2013-2015 at the same time two future NFL pass catchers were on the roster in Robby Anderson and Keith Kirkwood.

Adding Shaw to the coaching staff gives head coach Greg Schiano another young assistant that should be able to relate well to his players and generate traction on the recruiting trail. Shaw was elevated to a recruiting assistant role last month on an interim basis following the departures of Robb Smith and Jim Panagos. With Underwood leaving, it opened a natural fit for Shaw to permanently fill a role as a full-time assistant.

Rutgers has one open coaching position remaining and we will update that process as any news develops.