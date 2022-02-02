3-star LB Micah Wing late addition for Rutgers’ class of 2022

Rutgers football added a solid pickup to its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday night ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. 3-star linebacker Micah Wing out of Wilmington, Delaware announced his decision via Twitter.

Blessed to announce my commitment to Rutgers University ! Thank you to all the family, friends, and coaches who made this all possible. Cant wait to get to New BrunsWick and start the #Chop journey! @RFootball pic.twitter.com/eGsz4F253f — Micah Wing (@MicahWing1) February 2, 2022

The 6’2”, 195 pound prospect held offers from power five schools Virginia Tech, Penn State, Pitt, Boston College, Arizona, and Kansas, as well as East Carolina, Temple, Kent State and Middle Tennessee State. He recently visited Rutgers and Virginia Tech but ultimately chose to become a Scarlet Knight. Wing has been recruited by Rutgers for almost two years and their persistence paid off.

Wing joins 4-star signees Moses Walker and Anthony Johnson as linebacker recruits, but he could end up as an edge rusher along the defensive line long term. His speed and athleticism make him an intriguing addition, especially so late in the recruiting cycle.

Since the early signing period in December, the 2022 recruiting class has trended back slightly as other programs have added prospects since. Rutgers is now ranked 31st nationally and seventh in the Big Ten per 247Sports, although the rankings have not been updated since Wing’s announcement.

For highlights of Wing on the defensive end this past season, click here.

Greg Schiano will address the media on Wednesday afternoon as part of National Signing Day and we will have full coverage.