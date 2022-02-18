Report: Georgia hiring Rutgers’ DB coach Fran Brown

There is not only an overhaul of players in college football recently but coaches all the same.

Rutgers defensive backs coach Fran Brown will leave to join Georgia in a similar role per a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Source: Rutgers secondary coach Fran Brown has accepted the open secondary job at Georgia. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 18, 2022

The reigning national champions are expected to hire Brown to replace Jahmile Addae, who left for Miami just two weeks ago.

Brown was set to make $700,000 in 2022 after signing a contract extension last offseason. By leaving early, he will owe Rutgers a $140,000 termination penalty unless his position at Georgia is considered a promotion.

It was known that Brown was looking at other potential options. He was a finalist for the Temple head coaching position before Stan Drayton was hired. Brown is not the fifth assistant to leave Rutgers this offseason. The ability to keep the coaching staff together is something that was viewed in a good light last offseason but there has been a lot of change in recent months.

Defensive coordinator Robb Smith is now with Duke and wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood left for Pitt. In addition, defensive line coach Jim Panagos (Kansas) and special teams coordinator Adam Scheier (Temple) are also out.

Joe Harasymiak was brought in from Minnesota to act as the new defensive coordinator and Damiere Shaw was promoted to wide receivers coach. Corey Hetherman will also join the staff, coming over from James Madison, as a linebackers coach.

Greg Schiano has now lost his best recruiter in Brown. Together, they built a class in 2022 that is ranked 33rd nationally. It will be interesting to see if this decision has any repercussions when it comes to recruiting moving forward and who will ultimately replace Brown on staff.