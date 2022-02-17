Ron Harper Jr. listed as day-to-day after injuring his hand in win over No. 12 Illinois

After leaving Wednesday’s game against No. 12 Illinois late after injuring his hand, Rutgers men’s basketball released a statement on his status on Thursday.

Harper Jr. exited with an apparent injury to a finger on his non-shooting hand after scoring a team high 16 points on 6 of 13 shooting as well as 8 rebounds in the 70-59 victory over the Illini. He leads Rutgers with 15.7 points per game this season, along with 6.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. The senior forward is shooting 42.5% from the floor, 41.1% from three-point range and 79.4% from the free throw line.

Rutgers will play No. 5 Purdue on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET with an opportunity to move within half a game of the first place Boilermakers in the Big Ten standings.