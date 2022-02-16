 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 12 Illinois at Rutgers Game Thread

By Aaron Breitman
Rutgers v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

No. 12 Illinois (18-6; 11-3) at Rutgers (15-9; 9-5)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey (Capacity 8,000)

(Vaccination policy for indoor events here)

Tip-off: Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Brandon Gaudin and Jess Settles

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 383 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 81; Illinois No. 13 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 75, nine spots better following a 73-65 victory over No. 36 Wisconsin. Illinois - No. 15, the same spot before a 73-66 win over No. 60 Northwestern on Sunday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 105.7 (113th) Defense 95.4 (53rd); Illinois - Offense 113.6 (23rd) Defense 92.2 (23rd)

KenPom Prediction: Illinois 68 Rutgers 64; Rutgers is given a 36% chance to win.

OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Illinois -4.5

Series History: Illinois leads the all-time series 10-3 including an 86-51 win over Rutgers on December 3 this season. They’ve won two in a row in the series, but have lost the previous two seasons when visiting the RAC.

Key Contributors

Illinois: 7’0” junior Kofi Cockburn - 21.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 60.7% FG; 6’1” graduate senior Alfonso Plummer - 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 40.7% 3-pt FG; 6’2” senior Trent Frazier - 12.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 33.8% 3-pt FG; 6’6” graduate senior Jacob Grandison - 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 40.7% 3-pt FG; 6’1” sophomore Andre Curbelo - 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists; 6’10” sophomore Coleman Hawkins - 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 26.2% 3-pt FG; 6’3” senior Da’Monte Williams - 4.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’7” freshman RJ Melendez - 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds; 6’10” junior Omar Payne - 2.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 62.1% FG; 6’8” redshirt sophomore Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk - 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 41.1% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 12.5 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 34.2% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 block, 61.3% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 8.9 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 33.9% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 2.2 assists, 27.5% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 25.6% 3-pt FG; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 54.3% FG; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, 52.2% FG; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.5 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 0.9 points

GAME PREVIEW

Here we go. Another huge opportunity to earn an all-important Quad 1 victory while winning a program record fourth straight game against a ranked foe. A win also would amazingly push Rutgers one game behind Illinois at the top of the Big Ten standings. It’s a blackout game and the RAC will be rocking.

If the Scarlet Knights can play together and stay focused for 40 minutes, they can win this game. It’s going to be a massive challenge, but who is willing to bet against this team right now?

