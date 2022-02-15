On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 128 featuring Steve Owens

Episode No. 128 of the On The Banks podcast welcomes Rutgers baseball head coach Steve Owens ahead of his third season in Piscataway.

After achieving the program’s best ever finish in Big Ten play last season with an eighth place finish and .477 winning percentage, the Scarlet Knights look to make even more progress this Spring. RU was picked to finish sixth in the projected Big Ten standings forecasted by D1Baseball.com.

Topics discussed with Owens include rebuilding the program during a global pandemic, the progress made so far, the importance of the returning players, replacing starting pitching and the overall depth of the bullpen, newcomers to watch for, the non-conference schedule, the support for the program, expectations and much more.

Thanks to coach Owens for giving insight on his team ahead of this weekend’s season opening series at Houston Baptist. And as always, thanks for listening!

How To Listen To All 128 Episodes

Aside from every episode that we post in article form, you can listen directly on our site. The current podcast episode is now displaying at the bottom of every article we publish, along with every episode we’ve ever produced listed below it.

You can also continue to search “On The Banks Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or anywhere else you listen to podcasts. Subscribe to our podcast on any platform as well. In addition, we are proud to now be a part of the SB Nation podcast network.