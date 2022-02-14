Geo Baker named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

It was a big week for Rutgers taking down back-to-back ranked teams and its leader was honored for his performance in two games. Geo Baker has been named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week for his performances against Ohio State and Wisconsin. He is the only player in program to receive the weekly honor by the Big Ten and it’s the second time overall that he has.

Baker averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and two rebounds over the course of the two victories last week. He is now up to 11th on Rutgers’ all-time scoring list with 1,550 points. Baker is also one of two players in program history, along with Eddie Jordan, to reach 1,550 points, 450 assists, 350 rebounds, and 150 steals.

It began when the Scarlet Knights came from behind to take down the Buckeyes in Piscataway. Baker knocked down two free throws to complete the comeback and finished with 25 points, six assists, and no turnovers. This matched his highest-scoring output of the season, along with a 25-point effort against Minnesota.

On Saturday, Rutgers picked up its first victory in program history in Madison. Baker finished with 16 points, three assists, and two steals to lead the way.

Baker shared the award with Keegan Murray of Iowa. The sophomore had a massive scoring week averaging 33.5 points per game in two victories. It began with 30 points in a win over Maryland followed by 37 points against Nebraska. This tied the season-high for most points in a Big Ten game.

The Scarlet Knights will look to keep rolling when they host Illinois on Wednesday night at 7 PM ET.