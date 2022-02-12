Rutgers at No. 14 Wisconsin Game Thread

Rutgers (14-9; 8-5) at No. 14 Wisconsin (19-4; 10-3)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin (Capacity 17,230)

Tip-off: Saturday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 - Lisa Byington and Brian Butch

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM, XM 383 - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 92; Wisconsin No. 20 (Quad 1 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 84, four spots better following a 66-64 victory over Ohio State on Tuesday at home. Wisconsin - No. 23, eight spots better following a 70-62 win over Michigan State on Tuesday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 104.8 (125th) Defense 95.7 (54th); Wisconsin - Offense 110.3 (50th) Defense 93.5 (31st)

KenPom Prediction: Wisconsin 69 Rutgers 60; Rutgers is given a 23% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Wisconsin -8.5

Series History: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 9-3 including a 60-54 win in Madison last season, where Rutgers has never won.

Key Contributors

Wisconsin: 6’5” sophomore Johnny Davis- 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 34.9% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Brad Davison - 14.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 36.2% 3-pt FG; 6’9” junior Tyler Wahl - 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 51.6% FG; 7’0” sophomore Steve Crowl - 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 31.7% 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Chucky Hepburn - 7.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, 33.3 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Lorne Bowman II - 3.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, 41.4% 3-pt FG; 7’0” senior Chris Vogt - 2.5 points, 3.4 rebounds; 6’9” sophomore Ben Carlson - 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds; 6’4” junior Jahcobi Neath - 1.7 points, 1.4 rebounds

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 40.7% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt senior Geo Baker - 12.3 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 33.3% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 11.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 block, 61.1% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 8.5 points, 5.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 31.6% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.2 steals, 27.5% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 4.9 points, 2.8 rebounds; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 3.6 points, 1.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.4 points, 2.2 rebounds; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.9 points, 1.2 rebounds, 53.3% FG; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, 52.2% FG; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.6 points, 5-11 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.0 points

GAME PREVIEW

Huge opportunity on the road to earn a season defining victory. It would also be the first time in program history that Rutgers won three consecutive games against ranked foes. Can they do it? Time to find out. Join us in the comment section during the game!