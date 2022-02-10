On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 127 featuring Melissa Lehman

Welcome to episode No. 127 of the On The Banks podcast. This week’s guest is Rutgers women’s lacrosse head coach Melissa Lehman.

After a breakthrough 2021 season in which she led the program to its first ever NCAA Tournament win, coach Lehman is back to discuss this season’s team ahead of Saturday’s opener at Delaware. The Scarlet Knights were picked to finish in third place out of seven teams in the Big Ten preseason coaches poll and are ranked No. 16 and No. 17 in the national preseason polls.

With stars TT Naslonski, Cassidy Spilis and Meghan Ball returning along with 10 starters overall, expectations are high for the Scarlet Knights.

Topics discussed include the growth this program has made since last season, the leadership of the veterans, the roster in detail, the non-conference schedule including several west coast teams, expectations for this season and how to achieve them plus much more.

In addition, I discuss Wednesday night’s comeback win for Rutgers men’s basketball, the recent passing of former AD Bob Mulcahy, former RU football players in this weekend’s Super Bowl as well as updates for other teams on the banks.

Thanks to coach Lehman for joining us and best of luck to her and her team this season. And as always, thanks for listening.

