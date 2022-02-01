Rutgers at Northwestern Game Thread

Rutgers (12-8; 6-4) at Northwestern (9-10; 2-8)

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois (capacity 7,039)

Tip-off: Tuesday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN - Dave Revsine and Brian Butch

Stream: FOX Sports Live

Radio: Live Listen - Rutgers Sports Properties Radio Network - WCTC 1450 AM/WOR 710 AM - Jerry Recco and Austin Johnson; WRSU 88.7 FM zz

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 113; Northwestern No. 78 (Quad 2 opponent)

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 103, three spots worse following a 63-61 win over Nebraska on Saturday. Northwestern - No. 67, five spots worse following a 59-56 loss to Illinois on Saturday.

Efficiency Rankings: Rutgers - Offense 101.5 (198th) Defense 95.2 (47th); Northwestern - Offense 109.7 (57th) Defense 97.8 (79th)

KenPom Prediction: Northwestern 69 Rutgers 62; Rutgers is given a 27% chance to win.

Vegas Line: Northwestern -4.5

Series History: Northwester leads the all-time series 10-6, but Rutgers has won five of the last six meetings including the last two at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Last season, RU beat the Wildcats both home and away.

Key Contributors

Northwestern: 6’10” senior Pete Nance - 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 50.9% FG, 44.6% 3-pt FG; 6’2” junior Boo Buie 14.6 points, 5.2 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 36.0% 3-pt FG; 6’4” redshirt junior Chase Audige - 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals; 6’10” redshirt junior Ryan Young - 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 54.5% FG; 6’3” sophomore Ty Berry - 7.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 41.0% 3-pt FG; 6’9” junior Robbie Beran - 6.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 34.7% 3-pt FG; 6’2” senior Ryan Greer 4.3 points, 2.0 assists, 1.9 rebounds, 40.9% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Elyjah Williams - 3.7 points, 2.4 rebounds; 6’3” freshman Julian Roper II - 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.1 steals; 6’6” freshman Casey Simmons - 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds,

Rutgers: 6’6” senior Ron Harper Jr. - 15.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 42.6% 3-pt FG; 6’4” senior Geo Baker - 12.3 points, 4.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 steal, 33.0% 3-pt FG; 6’11” sophomore Cliff Omoruyi - 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 block, 57.9% FG; 6’6” junior Paul Mulcahy - 6.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 28.0% 3-pt FG; 6’7” senior Caleb McConnell - 6.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals, 27.8% 3-pt FG; 6’6” sophomore Aundre Hyatt - 5.5 points, 3.2 rebounds; 6’7” sophomore Mawot Mag - 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds; 6’8” freshman Jaden Jones - 3.9 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’8” senior Ralph Gonzales-Agee - 2.4 points, 1.1 rebounds, 52.2% FG; 6’10 sophomore Dean Reiber - 2.2 points, 1.3 rebounds; 6’8” sophomore Oskar Palmquist - 1.8 points, 5-9 3-pt FG; 6’2” freshman Jalen Miller - 1.2 points

GAME PREVIEW

Big game. Avoid a slow start. Attack the rim and get to the foul line. Defend without fouling. Play smart and take care of the basketball. Get the win.

