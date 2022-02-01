On The Banks Podcast Episode No. 126: Rutgers men’s lacrosse head coach Brian Brecht

Episode No. 126 of the On The Banks podcast welcomes back Rutgers men’s lacrosse head coach Brian Brecht. After last season’s breakthrough to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals, the Scarlet Knights look to build off of that success this spring. RU is ranked No. 9 in the preseason media poll.

Topics discussed include the roster that includes a dozen key contributors back along with several impact transfers, player development, faceoffs, the non-conference schedule, the rivalry with Princeton, playing in front of fans again, expectations for this season and more.

At the top of the episode, a quick review of the winter sports in progress that includes the important week ahead for men’s basketball.

Thanks to coach Brecht for joining us ahead of Saturday’s season opener. And thanks for listening!

