Big Ten releases statement admitting Ohio State’s game-winner over Rutgers should not have counted

The Big Ten has officially released a statement on the missed call from officials Larry Scirotto, Kipp Kissinger and Roger Ayers during Ohio State’s game-winner vs. Rutgers on Thursday night.

With five seconds left and a two-point lead, Caleb McConnell missed a free throw but proceeded to force the Buckeyes to the sideline. The ball handler appeared to step out of bounds before making his pass. Even if he did not, it was clear that Tanner Holden was standing out of bounds with both feet before coming back in and hitting the game-winner to sink the Scarlet Knights. By definition, this is a violation and was missed by the refs.

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell admitted after the game that he thought the player was out of bounds. Jerry Carino of Asbury Park Press reported earlier that the conference spoke to Pikiell about the miss. Now, the Big Ten has officially made a statement.

The Big Ten Conference has reviewed the officiating from The Ohio State University (OSU) and Rutgers University (Rutgers) men’s basketball game on December 9, 2022, at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. During regulation play, an OSU student-athlete passed the ball to a teammate who had drifted out of bounds and returned to the court to complete the game-winning shot. The action of stepping out of bounds and being the first player to touch the ball after returning inbounds consisted a violation of NCAA Rule 9, Section 3, Article 1. The play should have been stopped and the ball ruled dead. The officiating crew that was on the court is one of the best in the country, but unfortunately missed the call. The Big Ten Conference takes officiating very seriously and has addressed the matter with both the member institutions and the officiating crew. Additionally, the conference will be providing added education and rule reinforcement to our basketball officials.

The NCAA rulebook states that “a player who steps out of bounds under the player’s own volition and then becomes the first player to touch the ball after returning to the playing court has committed a violation.”

The Big Ten has acknowledged the mistake of its officials and will likely bring some penalty on the crew. Rutgers will have to put the game in the rearview as it prepares to host in-state rival Seton Hall on Sunday night.