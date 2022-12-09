Rutgers Football: Adam Korsak wins Ray Guy Award

It has finally happened.

Adam Korsak, who built a career as the best punter in Rutgers history, was named the 2022 Ray Guy award winner given to the nation’s top punter. Not only did Korsak etch his name in the record books for the Scarlet Knights, he will be remembered around the nation.

Korsak currently leads the NCAA in career punts (349), net punting yards in a singe season (45.25), and career punting yards (15,318). This season, he punted 75 times, which was third in the nation. He led the Big Ten with 35 fair catches and pinned opponents inside their own 20 on 32 occasions.

The best punter in the world ‼️



Congratulations, @AdamKorsak pic.twitter.com/Iw4HVqDiZg — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 9, 2022

One of the more miraculous stats, Korsak gave up -11 punt return yards this season. In 11 games, opponents were unable to log a positive punt return yard against the Scarlet Knights. Korsak ends his career without ever having a punt blocked and a streak of 150 consecutive punts without a touchback.

Korsak has been in line to win this ward for years now. He was a snub in 2021 after being named a finalist and Second Team All-American. This season, Korsak was named Third Team All-Big Ten by the media and passed up for conference Punter of the Year.

Korsak can end his career now having accomplished it all. A Ray Guy award given to the best punter in the nation is more than fitting for a player who will go down as an all-time great for the Scarlet Knights.