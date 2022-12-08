Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Ohio State

Rutgers (6-2, 1-0) at Ohio State (6-2)
Rutgers will hit the road for its first true road game in the Big Ten. It is riding high from a victory over Indiana at home and will now have another chance to show its worth in the conference.
How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes
Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, OH
Tip-off: Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: ESPN
Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); WRSU 88.7 FM
NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 25; Ohio State No. 28
KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 31; Ohio State - No. 20
Series History: Miami leads 10-6
Betting Line
The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +205 | Ohio State -245
- Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +5.5 (-110) | Ohio State -5.5 (-110)
- Over/Under (O/U): Over 136.5 (-110) | Under 136.5 (-110)
GAMEDAY. We take on The Ohio State Buckeyes tonight for our first road B1G matchup.— Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) December 8, 2022
Ohio State
Value City Arena
️ 7:00 PM
@espn
@wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/qd6pMIASp5
