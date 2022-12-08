Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Rutgers at Ohio State

Rutgers (6-2, 1-0) at Ohio State (6-2)

Rutgers will hit the road for its first true road game in the Big Ten. It is riding high from a victory over Indiana at home and will now have another chance to show its worth in the conference.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, OH

Tip-off: Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 25; Ohio State No. 28

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 31; Ohio State - No. 20

Betting Line

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Rutgers +205 | Ohio State -245

Rutgers +205 | Ohio State -245 Against the Spread (ATS): Rutgers +5.5 (-110) | Ohio State -5.5 (-110)

Rutgers +5.5 (-110) | Ohio State -5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): Over 136.5 (-110) | Under 136.5 (-110)