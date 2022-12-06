3-star OL Nick Oliveira flips commitment to Rutgers

After a busy day of players entering the transfer portal, Greg Schiano and his staff were able to reel in a big fish in New Jersey.

On Tuesday, three-star offensive lineman Nick Oliveira announced that he will stay home to play for the Scarlet Knights. Oliveira decommitted from Cincinnati and began talking to other schools once Luke Fickell took the job at Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman is currently the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2023 in the state, according to 247Sports. He is also the No. 45 offensive tackle in the nation.

Oliveira had an in-home meeting with offensive line coach Augie Hoffman and this is when the deal was done. Oliveira said that he does not play to visit another school before signing on Dec. 21.

Schiano and staff were interested in Oliveira but wanted to review his film from this past season before extending an offer. This came on Nov. 28 and Oliveira decided to stay home over the likes of Maryland and West Virginia. Nebraska was also recruiting the lineman following his decommitment.

Prior to his commitment to the Bearcats, Oliveira held a total of 27 offers from the likes of Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Syracuse, and Boston College. Oliveira was also being recruited hard by the Ivy League, including Harvard, Yale, Penn, Dartmouth, and Brown.