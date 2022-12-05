Rutgers WR Joshua Youngblood enters transfer portal

A thin group on the outside just got a little thinner for the Scarlet Knights.

On Monday, Joshua Youngblood entered the transfer portal after spending the previous two years with Rutgers, according to Mike Farrell.

Youngblood initially committed to Kansas State and spent two years with the Wildcats before coming to Piscataway. Hailing from Tampa, Youngblood was a highly-touted recruit coming out of Berkley Prep with over 40 offers.

In 2019, Youngblood averaged 35.9 yards per return for Kansas State and finished with three touchdowns. He earned the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year award, along with other All-American honors. As a receiver, he made nine catches for 73 yards.

During his time at Rutgers, Youngblood struggled with injuries. In 2021, he missed nine games with a hamstring injury and finished with just six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. Youngblood came into the year healthy in 2022 but ended up missing three games in the second half of the season. He matched his 2021 total with six catches and did not have a state in his final four appearances.

An underwhelming group already, Rutgers will lose most of its production on the outside this offseason. Sean Ryan, Aron Cruickshank, and Shameen Jones will be lost to graduation. Taj Harris announced that he would leave the team for personal reasons following the first game of the season before entering the portal himself. Now, Youngblood will be a transfer.

The wide receiver position will have to be a priority for the Scarlet Knights this offseason. Youngblood is now the fifth player on the Scarlet Knights to enter the transfer portal — along with Harris, edge Shawn Collins, tight end Don Munnerlyn, and long snapper Zach Taylor.