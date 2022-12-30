Rutgers handles Coppin State to finish off low-major opponents

Contrary to year’s past, Rutgers has completed the soft portion of its schedule without a blemish.

The Scarlet Knights took control early and ended up with a 90-57 blowout victory over Coppin State at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway. Rutgers has defeated all seven low-major opponents to this point of the season. It has an average margin of victory of 31.8 points during these games.

Rutgers (9-4, 1-1) did not let Coppin State (5-12) hang around. It took an early double-digit lead and showed unselfish play all night. The Scarlet Knights dished out 30 assists on 34 made baskets in the game.

Cliff Omoruyi continues to dominate low-level opponents, finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Cam Spencer logged his 1,000th career point in his 17-point performance, including 5-for-7 from three-point range.

Caleb McConnell has given the team a spark on both ends but especially defensively since his return. He totaled nine points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to go along with five steals. Rutgers forced a total of 15 turnovers.

After two Big Ten games and a 1-1 start, which should have been 2-0, Rutgers will be back in action on Monday against No. 1 Purdue.

The Boilermakers fell to the Scarlet Knights last December as the top team in the nation and this will spark plenty of conversation and hype from Rutgers’ end. As of now, Purdue is looking like the best team in the nation with Zach Edey the frontrunner for the Player of the Year award. This contest will tell a lot about Rutgers moving forward if it is able to compete.