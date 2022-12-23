Rutgers strong defensively, rolls past Bucknell

Rutgers did not waste anytime taking control of Bucknell on Friday.

The Scarlet Knights took its first double-digit lead just five minutes into the game. It ballooned to 18 with 10 minutes left in the first half. The team held a double-digit lead over the final 32 minutes of the game as Rutgers cruised to an 85-50 victory at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Rutgers will now have Coppin State on the schedule as the final low-major opponent. The Scarlet Knights have avoided that detrimental loss early in the season. They have now taken down the first six low-majors on their schedule and have defeated five by 30 or more points.

The Scarlet Knights started quick, hitting 11 of its first 15 shots and finished 49.5% from the field. Rutgers struggled from three-point range (3-for-15) but knocked down 16-of-18 from the free throw line and only turned the ball over three times.

Cliff Omoruyi continues to dominate the lesser portion of the schedule. He finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds. There have been questions about whether Omoruyi can play at this level against the other bigs in the conference. What we know is that he has the ability and athleticism to compete and will get a chance to show it when conference play begins consistently.

Caleb McConnell added 14 points and seven assists as Aundre Hyatt and Derek Simpson also scored in double-figures.

Rutgers has been a force defensively all year and that continued against a strong offense for Bucknell. The Bison shot just 31% from the field and finished 7-for-25 from three (28%).

Rutgers will be back in action in one week as Coppin State comes to Jersey Mike’s Arena.