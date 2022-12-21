2023 Early Signing Period: Jake Eldridge signs with Rutgers Football

Jake Eldridge had pledged to Rutgers verbally on Sept. 5th so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Florida is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

We are back in Florida, this time at IMG Academy.



Welcome, Jake @JakeEldridge_ | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/BJbP6V7a9z — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 304th in FL; 1st LS & 2080th nationally

High School Position: LS/OL (6’0”, 190 lbs.)

Projected college position: Long Snapper

High School: IMG Academy

Hometown: Bradenton, FL

Most notable other offers: Air Force

The special teams unit for Rutgers could use some work heading into next season. With that being said, there are some positives to hang their hats on. Jake Eldridge enters as the top-rated long snapper in the nation and will have a new punter to get the ball to. Adam Korsak ended his career by winning the Ray Guy award given to the top punter in the nation. Flynn Appleby got a chance to learn during his first year and could take over duties as a sophomore.