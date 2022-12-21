2023 Early Signing Period: Vilay Nakkoun signs with Rutgers Football

Vilay Nakkoun had pledged to Rutgers verbally over the summer so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Indiana is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 202nd in IN; 124th ATH & 1417th nationally

High School Position: ATH (5’11”, 175 lbs.)

Projected college position: Wide Receiver

High School: Orlando Christian Prep

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Most notable other offers: Appalachian State, Illinois State, South Florida

The unknown with Vilay Nakkoun will have some people skeptical but make no mistake, he brings speed on the offensive side of the ball. The reason there are questions is because he has flown under the radar as a wide receiver. In addition to his role on the outside, Nakkoun has a chance to develop into a strong special teams player for the Scarlet Knights.

Nakkoun brings speed and athleticism. He is another product of Florida that Greg Schiano was able to land. Coming in as a wide receiver will benefit any freshman. This is a position group that is extremely thin for Rutgers at the moment. Aron Cruickshank is gone along with Sean Ryan and Shameen Jones. The Scarlet Knights have not been afraid to take freshman and throw them into action. Nakkoun is among those who could work their way onto the field early with a strong showing in camp.