2023 Early Signing Period: Logan Blake signs with Rutgers Football

Logan Blake had pledged to Rutgers verbally on May 26th so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from New Jersey is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 25th in NJ; 57th TE & 1319th nationally

High School Position: DE/TE (6’6”, 215 lbs.)

Projected college position: Tight End

High School: Hun School

Hometown: Princeton, NJ

Most notable other offers: UConn, Duke, Pittsburgh

The tight end position has been nonexistent for the Scarlet Knights. Johnny Langan is now listed as a tight end but let’s face it, he should just be considered a football player with all he is able to do. Tight ends not named Langan combined for just three catches for 30 yards in 2022. That is hard to believe.

Logan Blake might not be ready to come in and product right away but he brings. great frame and build to Rutgers. The coaching staff added Deondre Johnson, a 6-foot-8 athlete, and now Blake, who stands at 6-foot-6. If he is able to block in the run game, which will have a heavy dose of Samuel Brown V over the years, Blake will find himself on the field early and often.