2023 Early Signing Period: Abram Wright signs with Rutgers Football

Abram Wright had pledged to Rutgers verbally on June 12 so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Florida is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

Now we are headed to the state of Florida!



This linebacker from Fleming Island can do everything.



Rutgers Nation, meet your next great one @Abramwright2 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/1Ah2Twkva0 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 160th in FL; 92nd LB & 1152nd nationally

High School Position: LB (6’2”, 225 lbs.)

Projected college position: Linebacker

High School: Fleming Island

Hometown: Orange Park, FL

Most notable other offers: Duke, Kentucky, NC State, Virginia, Georgia Southern

Abram Wright became the first Florida commit of the day to sign this morning. Greg Schiano has recruited Florida aggressively over the last three years and begins his haul in 2023 with a hard-hitting linebacker. With Wright, the Scarlet Knights are getting a versatile linebacker that brings over and speed.

At a camp, Wright recently ran a 4.6 40-yard dash. That is extremely impressive from a 225-pound linebacker. Schiano and the coaching staff will have the option of playing Wright either in the middle of the field or on the edge. He has the speed to be able to rush the passer. This was an area where Rutgers struggled this season. As strong as the defense was, the rush struggled to get to the quarterback. Deion Jennings and Tyreem Powell will be returning next season. Moses Walker suffered a torn ACL but will be in the mix once he is healthy. Also, Dariel Djabome saw some playing time as a freshman. Rutgers is not afraid to throw new players into the mix and Wright could see some time off the bench next year.