2023 Early Signing Period: Dylan Braithwaite signs with Rutgers Football

Dylan Braithwaite had pledged to Rutgers verbally on June 2nd so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from New York is a lengthy addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

@iAmDylanB_ | #CHOP23NSD

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 5th in NY; 141st WR & 1026th nationally

High School Position: WR (5’10”, 175 lbs.)

Projected college position: Wide Receiver

High School: Holy Trinity Diocesan

Hometown: Hicksville, NY

Most notable other offers: Army, Navy, New Hampshire, Richmond

Dylan Braithwaite fits a need that Rutgers is losing this year — speed. Aron Cruickshank has run out of eligibility. This means that the most explosive player within the offense is moving on. When looking at the roster, there is no player to take over this role. Braithwaite brings elite speed immediately. At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Braithwaite is not the biggest receiver but is shifty with the ball in his hands. He has legitimate track speed. Braithwaite has big play ability because of his sure hands and versatility.

In 2022, the play calling was lackluster for Rutgers. Cruickshank had the ability to be used in the screen game and on jet sweeps. The Scarlet Knights did not show much of this but Braithwaite brings that same ability. Because of the immediate need, Braithwaite has a chance to get on the field as a freshman. He fills a hole right away and the new offensive coordinator will get a weapon to develop.