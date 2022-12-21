 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Early Signing Period: Davoun Fuse signs with Rutgers Football

Rutgers adds another weapon to the roster.

By Greg Patuto
NCAA Football: Rutgers at Maryland Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Davoun Fuse had pledged to Rutgers verbally on May 11th so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Pennsylvania is a lengthy addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 20th in PA; 74th ATH & 928th nationally

High School Position: ATH (6’4”, 190 lbs.)

Projected college position: Safety

High School: Washington

Hometown: Washington, PA

Most notable other offers: Toledo, Akron

Davoun Fuse is the latest athlete to sign with Rutgers Football. At 6-foot-4, he has the potential to play many positions. After being used on both sides in high school, the Scarlet Knights could use Fuse as a defensive player — whether it be linebacker or safety. Either position would allow Fuse to develop under the talent that is in place.

Rutgers is losing Christian Izien to the NFL Draft but returns some strong members in the secondary. Of course, this is led by Max Melton, who has a chance to play on Sundays in the future. Fuse has experience playing multiple positions and brings great athleticism to the mix. The coaching staff has plenty of possibilities with a player like Fuse.

