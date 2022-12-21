2023 Early Signing Period: Dominic Rivera signs with Rutgers Football

Dominic Rivera had pledged to Rutgers verbally on June 13 so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Indiana is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.
Now it’s time to check in with Ohio.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome to Jersey, Dom!@DomRivera2023 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/KB4osacboS
247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 29th in OH; 83rd OT & 1030th nationally
High School Position: OL/DL (6’7”, 310 lbs.)
Projected college position: Offensive Tackle
High School: Olmstead Falls
Hometown: Olmstead Falls, OH
Most notable other offers: Iowa State, Toledo, Syracuse, Boston College, Buffalo
The coaching staff was enamored with the overall size of Hollin Pierce when he entered the program. At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Pierce worked hard to go through a transformation. Now, Dominic Rivera enters the equation at the same height and just 20 pounds lighters. Of course, Greg Schiano has prioritized offensive line help and will continue to work with Rivera to get his body where it needs to be, along with improving his overall skill.
Last offseason, Rutgers added four offensive lineman in the transfer portal that produced right away. The group took time to mesh and never fully got comfortable over the course of the season. This impacted the quarterback position a bit but overall, the offense was inconsistent. The line will continue to improve this offseason, with new additions and more practice time. Rivera enters as a prospect with great potential and a high ceiling because of his incredible size and strength.
