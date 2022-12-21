2023 Early Signing Period: Dominic Rivera signs with Rutgers Football

Dominic Rivera had pledged to Rutgers verbally on June 13 so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Indiana is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 29th in OH; 83rd OT & 1030th nationally

High School Position: OL/DL (6’7”, 310 lbs.)

Projected college position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Olmstead Falls

Hometown: Olmstead Falls, OH

Most notable other offers: Iowa State, Toledo, Syracuse, Boston College, Buffalo

The coaching staff was enamored with the overall size of Hollin Pierce when he entered the program. At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Pierce worked hard to go through a transformation. Now, Dominic Rivera enters the equation at the same height and just 20 pounds lighters. Of course, Greg Schiano has prioritized offensive line help and will continue to work with Rivera to get his body where it needs to be, along with improving his overall skill.

Last offseason, Rutgers added four offensive lineman in the transfer portal that produced right away. The group took time to mesh and never fully got comfortable over the course of the season. This impacted the quarterback position a bit but overall, the offense was inconsistent. The line will continue to improve this offseason, with new additions and more practice time. Rivera enters as a prospect with great potential and a high ceiling because of his incredible size and strength.