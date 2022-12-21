2023 Early Signing Period: Deondre Johnson signs with Rutgers Football

Deondre Johnson had pledged to Rutgers verbally on May 14th so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from New York is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

Let’s head back to New York, with our next touchdown machine @DreJohnson81 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/kp38UYQjDz — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 2nd in NY; 74th ATH & 928th nationally

High School Position: ATH (6’8”, 200 lbs.)

Projected college position: Wide Receiver

High School: Newburgh Free Academy

Hometown: Newburgh, NY

The overall potential of Deondre Johnson might top that of any player signed on Wednesday. There is excitement around Johnson and Rutgers hopes to develop him into the player they envisioned when he was recruited.

At 6-foot-8, Johnson is a redone threat but might take some time to hone his skills. Johnson is a former basketball player with great athleticism overall — that is his main attribute. The coaching staff will work to turn him into a weapon that can be used within the offense. At this point, the Scarlet Knights are getting a big, physical athlete that can go up and win in the redzone. Rutgers has not had size like this in quite some time and will be excited to use it.