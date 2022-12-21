2023 Early Signing Period: Jesse Ofurie signs with Rutgers Football

Jesse Ofurie had pledged to Rutgers verbally on June 12 so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect from Massachusetts is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 10th in MA; 138th WR & 993rd nationally

High School Position: WR (6’2”, 195 lbs.)

Projected college position: Wide Receiver

High School: St. John’s Prep

Hometown: Danvers, MA

Most notable other offers: Harvard, Yale, Penn, Army, Air Force, James Madison

Not only is Rutgers getting a difference maker on the field but a well-rounded player who had many offers from Ivy League schools. This does not include Army and Air Force. The lone commitment from Massachusetts hopes to bring another weapon to a wide receiver group that struggled in 2022.

Rutgers finished at the bottom of the Big Ten with 153.9 passing yards per game. With a full offseason for Gavin Wimsatt under center and the eventual addition of a new offensive coordinator, the Scarlet Knights are hoping to see an increase in yardage and points scored. Ofurie brings good speed on the outside to go along with solid size at 6-foot-2. The Scarlet Knights will be losing some depth with Shameen Jones and Sean Ryan moving on. Aron Cruickshank is also out of the mix. This leaves plenty of room in the group to step up. Rutgers saw some freshmen make an impact this season and Ofurie will look to be on the short list next year.