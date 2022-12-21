2023 Early Signing Period: JaSire Peterson signs with Rutgers Football

JaSire Peterson had pledged to Rutgers verbally on March 31st so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 4-star prospect helps Greg Schiano continue his goal of keeping home-grown talent in the state. It is a lengthy addition to the 2022 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 4-star; 9th in NJ

High School Position: DL/OL (6’4”, 270 lbs.)

Projected college position: Defensive Tackle

High School: Union City

Hometown: Union City, NJ

Most notable other offers: Nebraska, Illinois, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Boston College

Joe Harasymiak came to Rutgers last offseason and made an immediate impact. Now, he and the other coaches have a new weapon to work with. JaSire Peterson brings great size and potential to a defensive line that showed great depth in 2022. The Scarlet Knights were strong against the run last season and will bring back some important players along the line.

This gives Harasymiak time to develop the young talent and Peterson is near the top of the list. Peterson gained attention because of his motor and decided to stay home. Greg Schiano has been committed to keeping talent in New Jersey and not losing out to surrounding areas. The commit of the four-star lineman accomplishes that goal. At Union City, Peterson played on both sides of the ball but Rutgers believes he has what it takes to be a successful defensive line piece.