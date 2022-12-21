2023 Early Signing Period: Famah Toure signs with Rutgers Football

Famah Toure had pledged to Rutgers verbally on July 22nd so it was merely a formality for him to make it official Wednesday. Signing the 3-star prospect is a lengthy addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Greg Schiano and the coaching staff.

247 Sports Composite Ranking: 3-star; 16th in NJ; 137th WR & 990th nationally

High School Position: WR (6’3”, 195 lbs.)

Projected college position: Wide Receiver

High School: Irvington

Hometown: Pleasantville, NJ

Most notable other offers: Ole Miss, Maryland, Kentucky, Syracuse, Illinois, Pittsburgh

Famah Toure continues the bloodline at Rutgers after his brother, has spent some time at Rutgers on the defensive side of the football. Now, the Scarlet Knights are hoping that another Toure can help in an area where they have struggled in recent years — the passing attack.

The inconsistency under center has halted any possibility of a downfield passing attack. With Gavin Wimsatt preparing to takeover next season, Rutgers is hoping to bring some weapons on the outside. Last year, the team lost Bo Melton and this year, big receivers like Sean Ryan and Shameen Jones will be gone. Aron Cruickshank has also run out of eligibility. If there is one position where Rutgers could use some help right away, it is on the outside.

Toure showed off his skill on one of the best teams in NJ this season. The Irvington product brings a big body that can make difficult catches in traffic. Toure showed an ability go over the middle or create a threat downfield. Toure was highly recruited on the defensive side of the ball as well because of his overall instincts. For Rutgers, there is great potentials a wide receiver and this is the plan moving forward.