Rutgers Football: 2023 Early Signing Period Headquarters

Now in its fifth year, college football programs are able to accept National Letters of Intent (NLIs) during an early signing period for three days in December. These NLIs are a binding commitment between the school and the student-athlete.

The early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class begins Wednesday, December 21st and the Scarlet Knights intend to have many recruits put the pen to paper. Coming off a bleak 2022 season, Rutgers is focused on adding talent all over the field to help moving forward.

Stick with On the Banks for updates on who has signed and the expectations for the Scarlet Knights on the recruiting trail heading into February. We will have full coverage of individual commitments and big picture implications, which will be added to this stream throughout the early signing period. Note that rankings and offer lists change frequently, but we have done our best to keep them as current as possible.