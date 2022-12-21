 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rutgers Football Recruiting: 2023 Early Signing Period Live Thread

Track each signee here.

By Greg Patuto
/ new
NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan State

This early signing day thread will be updated as each new member of the 2023 recruiting class officially signs with Rutgers Football.

The Scarlet Knights continue to work on 18 commits in the Class of 2023. Below, follow along with live updates on who is officially coming to Piscataway next year, along with profiles on each.

DL JaSire Peterson

WR Famah Toure

WR Jesse Ofurie

ATH Deondre Johnson

OL Dominic Rivera

ATH Davoun Fuse

WR Dylan Braithwaite

LB Abram Wright

TE Logan Blake

ATH Vilay Nakkoun

LS Jake Eldridge

DB Bo Mascoe

RB Jashon Benjamin

OL Nick Oliveira

OL John Stone

DB Ian Strong

OL Mozell Williams

QB Ajani Sheppard

DL Djibril Abdou Rahman

