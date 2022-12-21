Rutgers Football Recruiting: 2023 Early Signing Period Live Thread

This early signing day thread will be updated as each new member of the 2023 recruiting class officially signs with Rutgers Football.

The Scarlet Knights continue to work on 18 commits in the Class of 2023. Below, follow along with live updates on who is officially coming to Piscataway next year, along with profiles on each.

DL JaSire Peterson

Welcome, Petey!@JasirePeterson | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/dLHVaXgt31 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

WR Famah Toure

WR Jesse Ofurie

Let's get back into The Scarlet Zone, this time in Massachusetts!@jesseofurie1 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/2cEyytZzLC — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

ATH Deondre Johnson

Let’s head back to New York, with our next touchdown machine @DreJohnson81 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/kp38UYQjDz — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

OL Dominic Rivera

ATH Davoun Fuse

Welcome, Davoun!@davoun_fuse | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/68PCGOTlmc — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

WR Dylan Braithwaite

Don’t blink, you might miss him!@iAmDylanB_ | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/CZ1bQo39fo — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

LB Abram Wright

Rutgers Nation, meet your next great one @Abramwright2 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/1Ah2Twkva0 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

TE Logan Blake

Welcome, Logan.@loganblake_14 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/wGS00HkLOS — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

ATH Vilay Nakkoun

Rutgers Nation, meet your next weapon!@JRockkoutt | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/MEzuTui7V9 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

LS Jake Eldridge

Welcome, Jake @JakeEldridge_ | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/BJbP6V7a9z — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

DB Bo Mascoe

Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Bo @bomascoe | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/cT0j6OkGet — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

RB Jashon Benjamin

@JashonB1 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/JpNxZbYD3A — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

OL Nick Oliveira

Welcome home, Nick!@nickoliveira101 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/x8qhxxYKpj — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

OL John Stone

Welcome, John @John_Stone71 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/DmqXqQj5h4 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

DB Ian Strong

Welcome, Ian @IanStrong23 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/VV3HNFHuu7 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

OL Mozell Williams

Welcome home, Mozell @WilliamsMozell_ | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/jkzYM8zfQ8 — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

QB Ajani Sheppard

Welcome home, Ajani!@ajani_sheppard | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/Sqdom5EnYN — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022

DL Djibril Abdou Rahman