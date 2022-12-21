Rutgers Football Recruiting: 2023 Early Signing Period Live Thread

This early signing day thread will be updated as each new member of the 2023 recruiting class officially signs with Rutgers Football.
The Scarlet Knights continue to work on 18 commits in the Class of 2023. Below, follow along with live updates on who is officially coming to Piscataway next year, along with profiles on each.
DL JaSire Peterson
Welcome to National Signing Day!— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
7 hours of commercial free coverage starts now!
Let's check in with New Jersey.
Welcome, Petey!@JasirePeterson | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/dLHVaXgt31
To read our recruiting profile on JaSire Peterson, click here.
WR Famah Toure
Rutgers Nation, meet the next great Toure.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
It’s his time @1kFamah | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/98BWhWt3VH
To read our recruiting profile on Famah Toure, click here.
WR Jesse Ofurie
We have a sudden change ladies and gentlemen!— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Let's get back into The Scarlet Zone, this time in Massachusetts!@jesseofurie1 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/2cEyytZzLC
To read our recruiting profile on Jesse Ofurie, click here.
ATH Deondre Johnson
We have another player in The ScarletZone!— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Let’s head back to New York, with our next touchdown machine @DreJohnson81 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/kp38UYQjDz
To read our recruiting profile on Deondre Johnson, click here.
OL Dominic Rivera
Now it’s time to check in with Ohio.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome to Jersey, Dom!@DomRivera2023 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/KB4osacboS
To read our recruiting profile on Dominic Rivera, click here.
ATH Davoun Fuse
Sudden Change— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
We are back in The ScarletZone with a freak from Washington, PA.
Welcome, Davoun!@davoun_fuse | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/68PCGOTlmc
To read our recruiting profile on Davoun Fuse, click here.
WR Dylan Braithwaite
You can’t teach speed.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
We are headed over the bridge to New York to check in at Holy Trinity.
Don’t blink, you might miss him!@iAmDylanB_ | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/CZ1bQo39fo
To read our recruiting profile on Dylan Braithwaite, click here.
LB Abram Wright
Now we are headed to the state of Florida!— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
This linebacker from Fleming Island can do everything.
Rutgers Nation, meet your next great one @Abramwright2 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/1Ah2Twkva0
To read our recruiting profile on Abram Wright, click here.
TE Logan Blake
We are back in The ScarletZone!— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Let’s check in with New Jersey again and meet our next big time tight end.
Welcome, Logan.@loganblake_14 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/wGS00HkLOS
To read our recruiting profile on Logan Blake, click here.
ATH Vilay Nakkoun
We are back in Florida, this time on the offensive side of the ball.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Rutgers Nation, meet your next weapon!@JRockkoutt | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/MEzuTui7V9
To read our recruiting profile on Vilay Nakkoun, click here.
LS Jake Eldridge
We are back in Florida, this time at IMG Academy.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome, Jake @JakeEldridge_ | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/BJbP6V7a9z
To read our recruiting profile on Jake Eldridge, click here.
DB Bo Mascoe
Another great defensive back is On The Banks!— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Bo @bomascoe | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/cT0j6OkGet
RB Jashon Benjamin
We have reached The Witching Hour where recruits become signees and signees become Scarlet Knights— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Let's check in at The Muck.
@JashonB1 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/JpNxZbYD3A
OL Nick Oliveira
You know New Jersey is known for its toughness.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Meet your next gritty offensive linemen.
Welcome home, Nick!@nickoliveira101 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/x8qhxxYKpj
OL John Stone
Offensive linemen are the unsung heroes of football.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Meet your newest member of the Scarlet Knights.
Welcome, John @John_Stone71 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/DmqXqQj5h4
DB Ian Strong
Let’s check back in New York, this time at St. Anthony’s with the #1 player in the state after another takeaway.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome, Ian @IanStrong23 | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/VV3HNFHuu7
OL Mozell Williams
We are back in Florida, this time on the offensive line.— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Welcome home, Mozell @WilliamsMozell_ | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/jkzYM8zfQ8
QB Ajani Sheppard
We are back in The ScarletZone‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
All this quarterback does is make plays.
Welcome home, Ajani!@ajani_sheppard | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/Sqdom5EnYN
DL Djibril Abdou Rahman
Oh, Canada— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 21, 2022
Meet your next great defensive lineman.@djibril_rahman | #CHOP23NSD pic.twitter.com/UFbBFfJfW1
