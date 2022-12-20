Rutgers Baseball ranked 29th in Collegiate Baseball Preview, Ryan Lasko Named All-American

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a historic season and are hoping that another is on the horizon.

In the latest Collegiate Baseball Preview, Rutgers comes in ranked No. 29 in the nation. Ryan Lasko has also been named an All-American after an incredible 2021 season.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights set a new program record with 44 wins. After a regular season going 44-15, Rutgers advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game but fell to Michigan. They finished with a conference record of 17-7.

The Scarlet Knights were left out of the NCAA Tournament despite all of their accomplishments. This will be the goal in 2022 and it is attainable with the returners they have in place.

Lasko leads the bunch. In 2021, he led the Big Ten with 90 hits and 81 runs scored. He totaled 16 home runs, including 12 in conference play and was two shy of the all-time conference record. In total, Lasko hit .349, knocked in 51 runs, and stole 13 bases. This all went with playing a strong centerfield.

Lasko was named ABCA/Rawlings All-America Second Team, All-Big Ten First Team, All-Region First Team, ECAC Player of the Year and Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist.

The Scarlet Knights will open the season on Feb. 17 at Campbell.