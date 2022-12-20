Former Rutgers star Isiah Pacheco continues to shine for Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco made an impact during his time at Rutgers and is going the same at the next level.

The Kansas City Chiefs took a chance on the Scarlet Knight running back in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft and it is paying off to this point of the season.

Pacheco made an immediate impression during training camp and was given a chance as the primary kick returner. Once the regular season began, he was getting reps sparingly but his role increased once Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on IR.

The Chiefs have not used Pacheco as a pass catcher during his rookie season. He has just 10 catches for 80 yards on the season. This is a role that Jerick McKinnon has taken over in Kansas City. Pacheco is acting as the primary rusher and is doing it well. He has logged double-digit carries eight times this season and in each of the last six games.

Pacheco has shown off a physical style while being extremely consistent. He has totaled 677 yards and three touchdowns. Pacheco logged a high of 107 yards on 15 carries against the Los Angeles Chargers. Against the Los Angeles Rams, he was handed the ball 22 times. He is well on his way to being the Chiefs’ rushing leader this season.

Even with Edwards-Helaire in the mix, it is clear that Pacheco is doing enough to stay on the field. He landed in a great situation with Andy Reid on the sideline and Patrick Mahomes under center. If there are offensive minds that can make him a success, they are in Kansas City. Parlay that with his overall toughness and mentality and Pacheco has the makings of a long-term NFL running back.

During his time at Rutgers, fans got a chance to see what Pacheco has to offer. He logged 100 or more carries in each of his four years in Piscataway and was the primary back for three years. In a limited offense for the Scarlet Knights, Pacheco found different ways to shine as a runner, scoring 19 touchdowns and finishing with 2,442 yards in his career.

The Chiefs are a contender in the AFC and could very well represent the conference in the Super Bowl once again. Mahomes is playing at an MVP level and the emergence of Pacheco can help that the team to the next level.