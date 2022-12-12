New Jersey native CB Eric Rogers transfers to Rutgers

Rutgers continues to target in-state talent — whether that be out of high school or in the transfer portal.

On Monday, cornerback Eric Rogers announced via Twitter his commitment to Rutgers. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after a stint at Northern Illinois. Rogers decided to return home to attend Rutgers rather than going on a visit to Arkansas.

Rutgers recruited Rogers out of Burlington Township high school in 2019. Now, it is all coming full circle for the Jersey native, who grew up less than an hour away from Rutgers. According to NJ Advance Media, Rogers visited Rutgers over the weekend and committed to Greg Schiano during his exit interview.

Rogers has two years of eligibility remaining. He played 10 games for Northern Illinois in 2022, including six starts. He logged two interceptions and 17 tackles. The former wide receiver prospect will add to a defensive backfield that will lose Christian Izien to the NFL but returns a lot of talent and experience.

Max Melton and Robert Longerbeam will return as the starting duo at the position in 2023. Rogers marks the first transfer that the Scarlet Knights have brought in this season and there will have to be more. Rutgers has lost nine players to the transfer portal since the period opened last Monday.