 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Men’s Basketball Game Thread: Seton Hall at Rutgers

Join us to discuss the action as it happens live!

By Greg Patuto
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seton Hall (5-4) at Rutgers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Coming off a gut-wrenching loss that should not have been, the Scarlet Knights return home to take on their in-state rival Seton Hall. Rutgers will look to regain bragging rights around the state with a victory over the Pirates.

How To Watch, Listen, News & Notes

Where: Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ

Tip-off: Sunday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 with John Fanta (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (color)

Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Radio: Live Listen - RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network; WCBS 880 (WCBS-AM), Audacy App, Scarlet Knights App - Jerry Recco (play-by-play) and Austin Johnson (color); WRSU 88.7 FM

NET Rankings: Rutgers No. 29; Seton Hall No. 119

KenPom Rankings: Rutgers - No. 28; Ohio State - No. 63

Series History: Seton Hall leads 41-31; defeated Rutgers 77-63 in 2021 at Prudential Center

Betting Line

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 PM ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Seton Hall +280 | Rutgers -335
  • Against the Spread (ATS): Seton Hall +7.5 (-110) | Rutgers -7.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): Over 132.5 (-110) | Under 132.5 (-110)

Loading comments...