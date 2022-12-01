Big Ten Football Week 13 Power Rankings: Michigan takes over as the class of the conference

The Big Ten regular season is officially over and it ended the same as last season.

Michigan went on the road to take care of business against Ohio State and finish an undefeated season once again. Now, the Wolverines will have a chance to return to the College Football Playoff.

With the last week in the books, checkout the final power rankings of the 2022 season.

14. Northwestern (1-11, 1-8 Big Ten)

Previously: 14

Week 13: L, 41-3 vs. Illinois

What’s Next: Offseason

The 2022 season is mercifully over for Northwestern. Pat Fitzgerald has his work cut out for him in the offseason. There is not much else to say about a team that lost 11 straight games to end the year.

13. Rutgers (4-8, 1-8 Big Ten)

Previously: 12

Week 13: L, 37-0 at Maryland

What’s Next: Offseason

A huge step backwards this season for Rutgers — offensively and on special teams. Greg Schiano needs to drastically improve on the sideline and revamp his coaching staff from outside. The loss to Maryland was the second time the Scarlet Knights were shutout and logged the eighth time in Big Ten play the offense was held under 20 points. Rutgers’ fans, patience have to be running thin. The Scarlet Knights need to progress in 2023.

12. Michigan State (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten)

Previously: 8

Week 13: L, 35-16 at Penn State

What’s Next: Offseason

What a downfall it was for Michigan State following their strong campaign in 2021. Mel Tucker has taken accountability on many occasions and will now have the task of bringing the team back into the Top 25. A five-win season is not what fans were expecting after showing promise last year.

11. Indiana (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten)

Previously: 13

Week 13: L, 30-16 vs. Purdue

What’s Next: Offseason

Indiana continues its rebuild — if you can call it that. A 3-0 start quickly went downhill after the Hoosiers entered conference play. At least they finished with two wins in the Big Ten.

10. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6 Big Ten)

Previously: 11

Week 13: W, 24-17 at Iowa

What’s Next: Offseason

What a year it was for the Cornhuskers. No, not in that way. Scott Frost is gone and Matt Rhule will take over the program. Nebraska seems to be moving in the right direction based on this hire alone.

9. Wisconsin (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten)

Previously: 9

Week 13: L, 23-16 vs. Minnesota

What’s Next: Bowl Game

Wisconsin fell to mediocrity in the Big Ten and its record showed it. Finishing 6-6 is not standard for the Badgers and thats could be why they made a coaching change in the middle of the season. The 2023 campaign will be important for Wisconsin and its journey to get back to the Big Ten title game.

8. Iowa (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 5

Week 13: L, 24-17 vs. Nebraska

What’s Next: Bowl Game

If Iowa had any kind of offense, any kind at all, this could have been a special year. Jack Campbell led a group that was as good as any in the nation but the offense was putrid all year long. The Hawkeyes will be a tough test for any team in a bowl game because of its defense.

7. Maryland (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten)

Previously: 10

Week 13: W, 37-0 vs. Rutgers

What’s Next: Bowl Game

The Terps started strong but fell off a bit once the Big Ten began catching up. Of course, Maryland was able to handle Rutgers with ease. Taulia Tagovailoa led an offense that could be explosive at times but also struggled against some top-tier competition. Regardless, the Terps will return to bowl-game action.

6. Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 6

Week 13: W, 41-3 at Northwestern

What’s Next: Bowl Game

A complete resurgence for Illinois but there were some down times toward the end of the season. Regardless, the schedule was favorable and the Illini can enter bowl season coming off a blowout victory over the worst team in the conference. One thing is certain, Bret Bielema has the program moving in the right direction.

5. Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 4

Week 13: W, 23-16 at Wisconsin

What’s Next: Bowl Game

Minnesota, like many others in the conference, had an up-and-down ride this season. The Gophers ended with a victory over Wisconsin and will now have a chance to win a bowl game to end an eight-win season.

4. Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 7

Week 13: W, 30-16 at Indiana

What’s Next: Big Ten Championship Game/Bowl Game

Amazingly enough, Purdue is in the Big Ten Championship Game. It was a roller coaster this season but it ended with a chance to play for a title. Is there a chance the Boilermakers can win? Very, very slim — if any. But all together, it was a successful season that will end in a bowl game.

3. Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

Previously: 3

Week 13: W, 35-16 vs. Michigan State

What’s Next: New Year’s Six Bowl (Potentially Cotton)

Penn State has spent plenty of time in the top three of the rankings and will end here as well. The Nittany Lions reached double-digit victories with both losses coming against the top two teams. It is clear that Penn State is the top team in the second tier but has been unable to reach the level of national success. That’s what James Franklin will do to you.

2. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

Previously: 1

Week 13: L, 45-23 vs. Michigan

What’s Next: Potential CFB Playoff or Rose Bowl

The Buckeyes did not perform on their home field. After the opening drive, the offense looked out of sync. Ohio State has a chance to sneak into the playoff but will need a loss from either TCU or USC in their conference championship games. If not, the Rose Bowl could be the destination for the second year in a row.

1. Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 2

Week 13: W, 45-23 at Ohio State

What’s Next: Big Ten Championship Game/Likely CFB Playoff

The Game was not as lopsided as the final score showed but it is hard to ignore the fact that Ohio State scored just three points in the second half. Michigan ran away on the ground and for the second year in a row, finish as the class of the Big Ten. The Wolverines will win its second consecutive Big Ten Championship Game and cruise into the CFB Playoff.