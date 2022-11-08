Big Ten Football Week 10 Power Rankings: Michigan gaining ground at top spot

There was a bit of a shakeup in the Big Ten after some surprising victories and performances.

Of course, it begins at the top with Ohio State struggling to defeat Northwestern while Michigan trailed Rutgers at halftime, before the game came back down to Earth.

Below, checkout how the Big Ten shakes up after 10 weeks of action.

14. Northwestern (1-8, 1-5 Big Ten)

Previously: 14

Week 10: L, 21-7 vs. Ohio State

A “competitive” game under insane, windy conditions does not change the fact that Northwestern is now 1-8. The Wildcats held an early lead over Ohio State but could not score more than seven points. There is a bit of ground being made up this week between spots in the basement but Northwestern remains at the bottom.

Week 11: 11/12 at Minnesota

13. Indiana (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten)

Previously: 13

Week 10: L, 45-14 vs. Penn State

Indiana almost logged the last spot in the rankings but still have a couple more wins. At this point, it is getting close because the Hoosiers are non-competitive. That showed once again during a blowout loss at the hands of Penn State. Connor Bazelak was not in the lineup as Indiana totaled less than 200 yards of offense.

Week 11: 11/12 at Ohio State

12. Rutgers (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten)

Previously: 12

Week 10: L, 52-17 vs. Michigan

Rutgers blocked a punt for a touchdown and led Michigan 17-14 at halftime. Throw that out the window.

The Scarlet Knights finished with five first downs and just one in the second half. They totaled 14 rushing yards and 180 yards total. Michigan dominated time of possession and made it difficult for a young quarterback. Fans want Gavin Wimsatt to be the guy but how do you feel at this point? 14-for-29 and three interceptions is alarming.

Week 11: 11/12 at Michigan State

11. Nebraska (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 10

Week 10: L, 20-13 vs. Minnesota

Without a semblance of a passing attack with Casey Thompson out, Nebraska could not hold onto a lead in the second half. The Huskers will now have to travel to The Big House to take on Michigan. Basically, the road is only going to get darker.

Week 11: 11/12 at Michigan

10. Purdue (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 6

Week 10: L, 24-3 vs. Iowa

Purdue’s inconsistencies came back out against a strong defense in Iowa. Aidan O’Connell threw two interceptions and did not eclipse 200 yards. The run game was nonexistent and the Boilers remains a question mark.

Week 11: 11/12 at Illinois

9. Iowa (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 9

Week 10: W, 24-3 at Purdue

Kaleb Johnson finally gave Iowa a semblance of offense. The defense remained elite while the Hawkeyes were finally able to put some points on the board. Yes, just 24 points but that is better than nothing. The defensive battles should continue with an improved Wisconsin team waiting.

Week 11: 11/12 vs. Wisconsin

8. Michigan State (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten)

Previously: 11

Week 10: W, 23-15 at Illinois

Michigan State makes one of the highest jumps of the week after keeping Illinois off the scoreboard on many occasions. Isn't that what it is all about? The box score looked solid for the Illini but Michigan State held them at bay on fourth down many times. The Spartans road victory over a top 20 team has them in the middle of the pack with another potential win coming up.

Week 11: 11/12 vs. Rutgers

7. Maryland (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 5

Week 10: L, 23-10 at Wisconsin

Maryland allowed Wisconsin to get comfortable on the ground and could not get anything going offensively. The Terps remain inconsistent, just like many others in the Big Ten. At this point, they are still a threat but need to learn how to weather storms a bit better. Traveling to Penn State is never easy but Maryland will look to turn it around with a massive victory.

Week 11: 11/12 at Penn State

6. Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 8

Week 10: W, 23-10 vs. Maryland

It was an impressive victory for Wisconsin, who leaned on its rushing attack and played strong defense. There was a bit of weather on Saturday, which played into the hands of Wisconsin as the passing attacks were held up. Now, the Badgers have to keep momentum going against a struggling offense in Iowa.

Week 11: 11/12 at Iowa

5. Minnesota (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten)

Previously: 7

Week 10: W, 20-13 at Nebraska

Minnesota is officially bowl eligible but did so in an underwhelming way. Mohamed Ibrahim continues to shine, totaling over 100 yards against Nebraska. Tanner Morgan suffered an injury in the first half but was nothing to rave abut early on. The Gophers came back from a 10-0 deficit and was able to earn the victory. That is all that matters here.

Week 11: 11/12 vs. Northwestern

4. Illinois (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten)

Previously: 3

Week 10: L, 23-15 vs. Michigan State

Illinois entered the weekend as a three-score favorite over Michigan State. Yes, you read that right. It makes it even worse that they lost outright. For now, the respect is still there for the Illini. Every team gets tripped up over the course of the season. Illinois will host Purdue this weekend. If it falls in this game, then we will have to look at the team in a different way.

Week 11: 11/12 vs. Purdue

3. Penn State (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten)

Previously: 4

Week 10: W, 45-14 at Indiana

Penn State is back in the top three and has solidified itself as the top team in the second-tier of the Big Ten — a bit confusing, isn't it? After a difficult loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions rebounded with a blowout victory over an inferior foe in Indiana. Another winnable game is coming up on its home field.

Week 11: 11/12 vs. Maryland

2. Michigan (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 2

Week 10: W, 52-17 at Rutgers

Michigan absolutely dominated the box score against Rutgers and it showed on the scoreboard in the second half. After trailing by three at the break, the Wolverines scored 38 unanswered points to end the game. The showdown with Ohio State following Thanksgiving is continuing to gain steam and is even more anticipated than last season.

Week 11: 11/12 vs. Nebraska

1. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 1

Week 10: W, 21-7 at Northwestern

Ohio State struggled in the bad weather conditions against Northwestern. How concerning is this? Not so much. That wind is rare and the Buckeyes were able to take care of business. At this point, Ohio State is probably the No. 2 team in the nation and at the top of the Big Ten until they lose a game...and that will not be this week against Indiana.

Week 11: 11/12 vs. Indiana