2022 Rutgers Football Game: Week 10 Preview vs. Michigan

Michigan at Rutgers

Where: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kick-off: Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 PM ET

Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy skies with a 12% chance of rain, 7 mph winds

TV: BTN with Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color), and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Stream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM, Fox Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM/1450 AM) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand and Mike Teel (analyst), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM - Dylan McCoy & Dylan Allen; SiriusXM 385, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app

Series History: Michigan leads all-time series 7-1; Michigan won 20-13 in 2021

Michigan SB Nation Site: Maize n Brew

Statistical Leaders

Rutgers

Passing: Evan Simon - 71-for-123, 57.7%, 740 yards, 4 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Rushing: Kyle Monangai - 212 yards on 62 carries, 3.4 ypc, 2 touchdowns (Samuel Brown V, out for season)

Receiving: Sean Ryan - 16 catches for 269 yards, 16.8 ypc, 2 touchdowns

Defense: Deion Jennings - 66 tackles, Wesley Bailey- 3.5 sacks, Christian Braswell - 3 interceptions

Michigan

Passing: J.J. McCarthy - 126-for-169, 74.6%, 1,464 yards, 10 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Rushing: Blake Corum - 1,078 yards on 179 carries, 6.0 ypc, 14 touchdowns

Receiving: Ronnie Bell - 39 catches for 482 yards, 12.4 ypc, 1 touchdown

Defense: Junior Colson - 59 tackles, Mike Morris - 5.5 sacks, Rod Moore - 3 interceptions

What To Watch For

When Rutgers has the ball

Rutgers has competed against Michigan over the last two years. This time around, there is a different feel.

The Scarlet Knights allowed Mohamed Ibrahim to get comfortable early on and finish with 159 yards on the ground. Heading into the weekend, Rutgers knows what Michigan is going to do. It is going to pound the ball using an elite offensive line and strong backs.

That is the key to this game — stopping the run. We have seen some putrid offensive play from Rutgers. Michigan is not as flashy as some other teams around the nation but can still break off chunk plays in the run game. When Rutgers has the ball, it has to try to find a way to sustain drives and keep Blake Corum and Michigan on the sideline.

Defensively, the Scarlet Knights will have to plug up the middle and compete in the trenches. An upset seems highly unlikely here but if Rutgers can cause a turnover and make the game ugly, maybe it can stay within the number.

When Michigan has the ball

Michigan is going to line up on both sides of the ball and outman its opponent. More times than not, it is going to work. This is one of those times.

Defense and the run game travels. Michigan has struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone at times but talent prevails in a big way over the course of a game.

Ryan Hayes is an All-Big Ten selection and measures in at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds. Karsen Barnhart moved over to the right side this season. He comes in at 6-foot-5, 308 pounds. There are some behemoths along the line for the Wolverines and they can move some people around.

J.J. McCarthy has been doing his job this season. He has not been asked to do too much. McCarthy is hanging games and taking care of the football. If this continues, Michigan is going to have a shot at a National Championship.

The Wolverines do not have to run away in this game early. In the end, it will be a lopsided score on the board.

Could Rutgers win this game?

Simply put, no. There are two, maybe three, games that you cannot talk yourself into winning. First it was Ohio State and now this game.

Final thoughts

Michigan is coming off a dominating victory against its in-state rival Michigan State. A 29-7 score that should have been far worse. There will be no letdown. Again, defense and the run game travels.

Rutgers’ shutout loss to Minnesota took any wind out of the sails that was gained against Indiana. This is not saying that Rutgers should have won the game, it was a big underdog, but fans needed to see the team compete. The Scarlet Knights have road matchups with Michigan State and Maryland left on the schedule, along with a home game against Penn State. There is a good chance that we have seen the last Rutgers victor of 2022.